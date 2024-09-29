WATCH Trudeau Wants a Meatless Canada: Bill C-293, Trudeau's Trojan Horse | Stand on Guard

Have you heard of Bill C-293 or The Vegan Act? Not a lot of Canadians have heard of this private member's bill that could realistically be called The Vegan Act. It's another emergency preparedness bill that seeks to control you and what you eat. It could destroy a large part of the agriculture sector. And guess what? It's already passed the House of Commons.

Concerned about Bill C-293?

Send letter to MPs and Senators

One click Share this link https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/promo/602

And/OR

Contact the @SenateCA.

Email: sencom@sen.parl.gc.ca

Phone: 1-800-267-7362

Find Senator’s contact info here: https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

MORE INFO

STAND ON GUARD CLIP

The Food Professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois & Senator Pamela Wallin discuss Bill C-293, An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness. CLIP.

Trudeau Minister’s Cry Bully Breakdown

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden