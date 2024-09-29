PODCAST: Trudeau Wants a Meatless Canada: Bill C-293, Trudeau's Trojan Horse | Stand on Guard
September 29, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH Trudeau Wants a Meatless Canada: Bill C-293, Trudeau's Trojan Horse | Stand on Guard
Have you heard of Bill C-293 or The Vegan Act? Not a lot of Canadians have heard of this private member's bill that could realistically be called The Vegan Act. It's another emergency preparedness bill that seeks to control you and what you eat. It could destroy a large part of the agriculture sector. And guess what? It's already passed the House of Commons.
MORE INFO
READ The legislation C-293 Private Member's Bill C-293 (44-1) - Third Reading - Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act - Parliament of Canada https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/third-reading
CHARLEBOIS (@FoodProfesor) Is Bill C-293 Canada's 'Vegan Act'? The bill represents an unprecedented governmental intrusion into personal dietary choices and market dynamics.
-
STAND ON GUARD CLIP
The Food Professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois & Senator Pamela Wallin discuss Bill C-293, An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness. CLIP.
Trudeau Minister’s Cry Bully Breakdown
