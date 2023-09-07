Will Trudeau Lose His Freedom Convoy Gamble? Freedom on Trial Day 2 | Stand on Guard TAKE 5
September 5, 2023: Stand on Guard Take 5 with David Krayden
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
DAVID KRAYDEN: Human Events: Canada puts its prize political Freedom Trucker dissidents on trial for peacefully protesting Trudeau’s Covid mandates
My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).
Freedom on Trial
Day 2 of what I am calling the Freedom Trial. Of course, this is about the political beliefs of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, despite the Crown's outrageous denial of that fact. It's about your freedom to protest and think. With the threat of more COVID mandates on the way, this trial is extremely relevant and focused on life and death issues.
WATCH: Will Trudeau Lose His Freedom Convoy Gamble? Day 2
