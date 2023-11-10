Will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exploit the turmoil, divisions, chaos and uncertainty in the current world order to postpone — perhaps indefinitely — the next federal election in Canada?

Lacking a functional crystal ball, second sight or the exact prescience to make such a prediction, I can only say that I firmly believe Trudeau could take such action and would do so if he senses the conditions will allow him to do so without suffering from unintended or negative consequences.

Trudeau is an authoritarian. His actions and policies during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly illustrate that. He effectively forced Canadians to accept an untested vaccine if they wanted to work, travel or live normally in Canadian society. He had no time for conscientious objectors who questioned both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and the obvious benefits of natural immunity. He called these people “racist and misogynists” on at least three occasions, the most infamous being in his proclamation to the world that the Freedom Convoy — a grassroots movement to protest Trudeau’s COVID mandates — was also unrepresentative of Canadians but merely a “small fringe minority.”

Trudeau made it clear during the pandemic that he was an acolyte of the World Economic Forum’s desire to use the crisis for a “great reset.” He publicly declared hs support for the idea in September 2020.

Despite the complete absence of a threat to public safety, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Act with such relish and enthusiasm that it was clear to any political observer how the mechanics of raw authoritarian power excited and empowered him. Quite frankly, it was a frightening combination of a despot discocovering the dictatorial tools to sustain his regime and satisfy his appetite for power.

Trudeau’s most nefarious and dangerous authoritarian impulse is his raging desire to censor Canada’s news. He has a three-point plan to do and he’s successfully passed two-thirds of the legislation necessary to do so.

First there was Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, that demanded Canadian content for online material. Then came Bill C-18, the Online News Act, that made farcically told social media providers that they had to pay Canadian media to run their stories. These companies have refused to do so and rightfully so: having your news story on the Facebook website is an immediate boon to circulation and essentially free advertising. So there is no rational need for social media platforms to provide any remuneration for the service they are providing to legacy and new media.

Bill C-18 also included this buried segment.

The act opens the doors of the newsroom to the government investigator or censor. As clause 53 stipulates, “An operator or news business must, at the request of the Commission and within the time and in the manner that it specifies, provide the Commission with any information that it requires for the purpose of exercising its powers or performing its duties and functions under this Act.”

The Online Safety Bill is next and this legislation — now in place in the U.K. — aims to ban “disinformation” and the like. Incredibly, the act will not define disinformation because, as the legislation’s designers concede, this would make enforcement of the act more difficult. I urge readers to have a look at the background information that the Liberal government has publicly released on this bill on the Heritage Canada site and to read my Human Events article.

Trudeau is exhibiting crackpot economic theories with his plans to establish arbitrary and artificial prices in the grocery stores that will inevitably lead to intense problems of supply that will realistically mean a scarcity of food in the markets. He is compounding this error with his war on farmers, wherein agriculture producers are being told to reduce their fertilizer use by 30% by 2030 as they continue to endure the punitive carbon tax that will quadruple within two years. The result could well be famine and Canada that looks like the Soviet Union of the 1930s — with people starving.

But Trudeau doesn’t care if people starve in Canada, or freeze in the winter. He and moronic Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault have made it clear that they are prepared to shut off the natural gas, turn off the lights and ban fossil fuels entirely in name of ideology — namely the all-consuming but self-defeating “fight” against climate change.

While these two routinely blame forest fires on climate change, they can’t explain why their carbon tax has done nothing to reduce the number of forest fires. They operate in an environmental bubble that does not include the simple fact that Canada is only responsible for 1.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. So even if you embrace the notion that climate change is entirely due to these emissions, Canada has virtually no impact on their global production.

But Trudeau is following the WEF’s agenda and his politics have little to do with reality and almost nothing to do with Canada’s self-interest but in implementing a globalist plan.

The prime minister will have some difficulty imposing COVID-19 mandates again. People have wised-up to the dangers of the vaccine and the ineffectiveness of masking. Trudeau supposedly received the mandatory two vaccines and at least one booster but contracted COVID at least three times. What an advertisement for a product! We know the masks don’t stop the virus; they are just a talisman for the true believers who have convinced themselves that these porous barriers magically stop the sickness.

But he has two wars to exploit. The war in Ukraine is hopefully winding down despite the billions of dollars that the U.S. and Canada have injected into the corrupt and undemocratic regime in Ukraine. But it could still spark a war between NATO and Russia that would soon escalate into a nuclear cataclysm.

The war in the Middle East is even more likely to evolve into the Third World War while it has already created riots and fighting on the streets of Canada; fostered unthinking anti-Semitism; refueled hatred for Muslims.

While I believe these “protests” are being engineered and led by the far left — who have little ideological consensus with Muslims of any stripe — the globalists will inevitably and undoubtedly use these incidents as justification for more control of society and — you guessed it — increasingly censorship of free speech and the free press to suppress what the enemies of freedom will call “disinformation,” “misinformation,”or even “malinformation.”

That will provide the ideal opportunity for Justin Trudeau to argue that political continuity is required to guide Canada through the crisis and elections would create an environment of uncertainty that can only be alleviated through the firm control of an authoritarian government.

Headed by Trudeau.

Think it can’t happen here? Read your history. See just where it has happened. And look around the world right now and discover how many so-called democratic nations are on the verge of cashing in their freedom because their governments have told them it’s a necessary measure in these chaotic times.

Believe it is possible and then decide that you’re not going to sit back and wait for the police to show up on your doorstep.

Trudeau may believe he can seize unelected power. But we need to seize the moment and resolve to resist the coming inferno.

