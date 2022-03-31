Who owns the Canadian flag?

In this Globe and Mail piece they don’t think farmers or truck drivers are worthy enough to wave the flag? Get a life.

It complains about the Maple Leaf being “stolen for nefarious purposes.” What makes you sycophantic, fawning liberal elites think you own the Canadian flag and can keep it from people who actually work for a living?



The next thing you know, you’ll be telling military people that they can’t wear the flag because they might harbor opinions that you don’t like or don’t think should be transmitted.

