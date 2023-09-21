CANADIAN NEWS LINK MY ARTICLE IN THE POST MILLENNIAL: Massive crowds of parents’ march in Canadian cities to protest Trudeau Liberals’ far-left gender indoctrination in schools. Those present chanted, “Leave our kids alone” in defiance of the school curriculum.

In this Stand on Guard episode, David Krayden discusses his participation in the Million Person March in Ottawa: a massive protest that took on gender ideology in the schools and demanded governments "leave our kids alone." David describes the counter-protest that arrived, courtesy of public service unions that worked to undermine the protest by enlisting LGBTQ activists. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh joined the counter-protesters and showed hostility towards the marchers, including the event organizer Kamel El-Cheikh.

WATCH PODCAST:"We are the Majority": Canadian Parents & Children on the March in Ottawa |Stand on Guard Ep 30

ON THE MARCH IN OTTAWA

Images of parents & children from the #1MillionMarch4Children Ottawa's Parliament Hill September 20, 2023.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden