Josh Alexander, 16 years old, Ottawa resident, talks about his latest protest, where Muslims opposed the "Pride" flag and why he's supporting political candidate Maxime Bernier. He talks about why he organized Ottawa’s Education Over Indoctrination protest against radical gender LGBTQ ideology being pushed on children in school against parent’s wishes. Josh organized the peaceful protest with Billboard Chris with over 1,000 participating on the Streets of Ottawa Friday, June 9, 2023.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with the Save Canada Kid

Last week, Trudeau raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill, gave taxpayer’s money to the “Rainbow Railroad”, and then left for the Ukraine to give more taxpayer’s money to Zelenskyy. There was virulent counter protest in the Ottawa streets, but Josh Alexander and his group prevailed.

Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, Substack.

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on Twitter DM: @davidkrayden