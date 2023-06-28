WATCH Trudeau Attacks Canadians Online Free Speech: David Krayden on Redacted
I was just on Redacted again today talking about how Trudeau is taking away our free speech in Canada one step at a time. Bill C-18 passed in the Senate last week. It is only part 2 of what is coming next.
READ my article in Human Events: Meta puts Canada on notice as Trudeau moves to force Facebook, Twitter to pay for posts of news stories.
It is pointless to blame Trudeau or his government. apart from him and his colleagues being spineless lackeys, what they are doing is the will of their over lords at the WEF. Assuming that after the next election it will be Poilievre and his spinless lackeys in the big seats there will be no change in the WEF agenda in Canada. Being around far too long to expect a change in government is anything more than they are now wrapping themselves in a new colour of bunting (Red, Blue, Green, Orange )It would be a better choice if they all used yellow to represent themselves