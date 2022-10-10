Comedy at its finest. Mark Steyn from GBN does an impersonation of the WEF's Klaus Schwab. Watch the clip from WEF event.

Steyn says: "Klaus Schwab the sinister Teutonic megalomaniac hiding in plain sight is waiting for a world before you Tweet... No Mr. Bond, I expect you to be chipped."

Do you want to be chipped? Does Klaus Schwab sound like he is pro-Star Treck Borg? What do you think? Is Mark Steyn's comedic impersonation spot on or what?

