Check out this week’s Western Standard Ottawa Exposed broadcast for news you won’t see on the mainstream media.

On this episode, David Krayden talks about his recent columns:

Ottawa Exposed 6: Trudeau willing disciple of WEF conspiracy

WATCH WEF23 Video Highlights from Davos

WATCH WEF23: Schwab says globalists "need to overcome" "critical attitudes" causing "fragmentation"

Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum feels that "we need to overcome" those who have a "critical and confrontational attitude" that is causing "critical fragmentation." Does this sound threatening? Let me know in your comments.

WEF23: Freeland asked about west's "staying power" answers about Ukraine

At Davos World Economic Forum January 2023 when asked about the West's democratic "staying power" Canada's Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister & WEF Board Trustee talks about the Ukraine. She said: "...It is so important that you have millionaires, multi-millionaires and their sons and daughters in Ukraine and on the front line..."

WEF23: EU VP looking forward to US law targeting "illegal hate speech"

Vera Jourova, VP for Values and Transparency at the European Commission says hate speech laws are coming in the US and that the social media platforms need to monitor what qualifies as illegal hate speech more effectively.

WEF23: "Extraterrestrial" says John Kerry Climate Czar about privileged Davos attendees

USA climate envoy John Kerry says Davos attendees at the 2023 WEF are a "select group of human beings” touched by something at some point in their lives which has made them 'extraterrestrial' for wanting to save the planet.