Last Friday, the Parliament of Canada provided a loud, all-party standing ovation Friday to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old who served with the Nazi Waffen-SS during the Second World War.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have resigned before this latest catastrophic embarrassment. He has weathered more storms than a ship in the North Atlantic and keeps emerging — somehow — as electable.

But his resignation is absolutely essential for the survival of Canada and at this crucial juncture, the Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives should be preparing a non-confidence motion for their next Opposition Day.

Trudeau should have resigned after the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the damning testimony from both then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould of how the Liberal government had interfered in the judicial process to protect the Quebec-based contractor from any legal entanglements.

I don’t know if Trudeau is a coke addict. But he acts like one. His hysterical insistence that Canada must continue to pay for Ukraine’s war with Russia “for as long as it takes” is the declaration of a man in serious denial about the reality of Ukraine’s imminent defeat and his obvious indifference to the continued decline of Canada’s own military that is now facing a Trudeau-mandated $1 billion funding cut.

Trudeau shamelessly dismissed his personal blackface scandal, admitting that he had no idea how many times he had performed in such a manner and blaming the racism of his native Montreal for any of his own indiscretions. He did not even comprehend the hypocrisy in his actions and since his admission he has continued to smear all of his political opponents as racist and misogynistic — projecting his own personal failings onto others.

His 2018 visit to India was an international fiasco with Trudeau preening before the cameras daily in traditional Indian garb, an act that would earn the stern remonstrances of any Woke ideology who would see this infraction as classic example of cultural appropriation. His laughable attempts at Indian dance only transfixed the contemptuous gaze of the world on this globalist clown.

But his recent trip to India to attend the G-20 conference was perhaps even more ignoble than the last. He missed several key events, rebuffed the Indian prime minister and was then stranded for days when his plane supposedly broke down due to mechanical difficulties. According to a former Indian diplomat, the real reason was that Trudeau’s plane was stocked full of cocaine.

I don’t know if Trudeau is a coke addict. But he acts like one. His hysterical insistence that Canada must continue to pay for Ukraine’s war with Russia “for as long as it takes” is the declaration of a man in serious denial about the reality of Ukraine’s imminent defeat and his obvious indifference to the continued decline of Canada’s own military that is now facing a Trudeau-mandated $1 billion funding cut.

Since his disastrous performance in India, Trudeau has obsessed over how he apparently believes India was responsible for the death of a Sikh resident. Trudeau has refused to bring any proof forward regarding India’s guilt but that didn’t stop him from rashly rising in the House of Commons to accuse a foreign country of assassination and rip Canadian-Indian relations into shreds.

Trudeau has also shown a marked reluctance to expose the depths of China’s interference in Canadian elections and in domestic policies writ large. He doesn’t want answers or exposure because he and the Liberal Party have benefited from that interference.

Trudeau celebrates a culture of death in Canada. With his internet censorship legislation, he is steadily working towards the extirpation of fee speech in Canada and will soon introduce a bill — the Online Safety Act — that will potentially jail anyone on the internet who produces “disinformation,” an undefined term that will mean anything the Trudeau Liberals choose to make it.

But Trudeau crossed his own Rubicon last week when a former Waffen-SS member came to Parliament to receive the plaudits of then-House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota and then a standing ovation from every Member of Parliament. Trudeau has embarrassed and humiliated all of Canada on the world stage affecting our military allies opinion of us and our trading partners. Trudeau, predictably, attempted to evade all responsibility and simply threw Rota under the bus. Trudeau refused to apologize for almost an entire week, and then had a midnight revelation after a midnight cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill. The next day Trudeau came out and offered a tepid apology on behalf of the House of Commons, not himself, and not on behalf of the Government of Canada. And there will be no apology to Canadian citizens, especially our veterans and our war dead for honouring a NAZI in Canada’s Parliament. This is typical of Trudeau who only likes to apologize on behalf of others and never take responsibility and apologize for his own mistakes.

But there is mounting evidence that Trudeau not only knew that Yaroslav Hunka would be present in the gallery that day, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zenlenskyy even met with him beforehand.

Of course, Trudeau knew and approved. The Zelenskyy speech was his Trudeau’s big event, another opportunity to distract Canadians from his catastrophic domestic policies and focus instead on his febrile foreign policy. Instead, it has prompted questions about just why Hunka and thousands of others like him found a safe haven in Canada and how the Liberals formed an unholy alliance with Canadian-Ukrainian Nazi supporters.

Picture 1: Former Speaker of the House Antony Rota on right with House Leader Karina Gould on the left along with Waffen SS former member Yaroslav Hunka and family. Picture 2: On right Deputy Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland embracing Ukraine's President Zelenskyy during the same visit to Canada.

Justin Trudeau’s legacy is one of division and authoritarianism. His identity politics have contributed to a pervasive tribalism in Canadian politics. He vilified the Freedom Convoy protesters as a radical fringe of racists and misogynists just as he demonizes parents today for objecting to having their children indoctrinated into gender ideology and demanding that they both know and approve of children changing their gender or pronouns.

Ottawa Parliament HIll and Wellington Street: Freedom Convoy protestors 2022 protesting severe lockdowns that have crippled Canada's economy and COVID vaccine mandates on the left. Parental rights protestors 2023 fighting gender ideology push by Trudeau and Teacher's unions in Canadian schools on the right.

Who stands for Canadians?

From unrestricted abortion on demand to a euthanasia policy called “Medical Assistance in Dying,” Trudeau celebrates a culture of death in Canada. With his internet censorship legislation (see below), he is steadily working towards the extirpation of free speech in Canada and will soon introduce a bill — the Online Safety Act — that will potentially jail anyone on the internet who produces “disinformation,” an undefined term that will mean anything the Trudeau Liberals choose to make it.

Canada’s Official Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Poilievre, has said that Parliament's honoring Waffen-SS vet 'greatest diplomatic embarrassment' in Canadian history. And they have called on Trudeau to apologize.

But they have not went far enough.

They are demanding the apology go to the wrong person — Zelenskyy. Not the Canadian public, our veterans, and our war dead? And why not a vote of non

Who stands for Canadians?

For the good of Canada, to restore what we can of democracy and freedom in this country and save what exists of our international reputation, Trudeau must go.

#TrudeauMustGo #TrudeauMustResign

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden