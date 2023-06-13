Amid all the strained and fabricated hoopla surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “surprise” visit to Ukraine, much of the media has missed one important moment: Canada becoming “a guarantor” of Ukraine’s safety. And those media who did catch the declaration are surely missing the point. What does this really mean? How does Canada guarantee Ukraine’s safety when it is at war with Russia? Does Canada, and hence all of NATO, need to declare war on Russia in order to fulfill this commitment?

There has been so much blather surrounding Ukraine. A lot of it originates with the country’s actor turned politician President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who sees himself as some kind of latter-day Winston Churchill clad in army athletic wear, demanding money from sucker countries around the world.

But this guarantor declaration is sheer madness. NATO is already inching closer to war with Russia every day as it continues to arm Ukraine and inevitably seems destined to put military forces on the ground to engage in direct battle.

It is highly debatable whether Trudeau actually thinks before he talks or if he is even capable of doing so. But his latest promise to Ukraine is the kind of loose talk that can lead to the Third World War. It is a pledge based on the fallacious premise that Ukraine should be a member of NATO; it should not. It has no business being a member of NATO given its geo-political station and close proximity to Russia — who jettisoned its military alliance based on the promise that the West would do likewise.

But NATO did not wind down its operations but has instead continued its mindless expansion to the detriment of European and world peace. As each member is added to the club, the chance of military confrontation with Russia, or one of its allied powers, becomes stronger.

It was bad enough that Trudeau squeezed Canadian taxpayers for another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine during his love-in with Zelenskyy. Canadian military personnel deployed to Latvia have to buy their own helmets because supply chain is so inadequate and those in Poland had to buy their own meals with no promise of compensation in a timely manner.

It is all so unreal; just as Trudeau’s visit to Kyiv was. The prime minister was clearly there because it was a pleasant and convenient distraction from his mounting troubles at home. He fled Canada just as his “special rapporteur” David Johnston pulled the plug on his pathetic investigation into Chinese election interference. Trudeau left behind a country buried in personal debt and facing rising interest rates and resurgent inflation. This explains the bizarre propaganda videos pushed out by both Trudeau and Zelenskyy that depict the meeting of the two intellectual pygmies as a reunion of global titans.

We have little idea of how the war in Ukraine is actually unfolding. There is no battle footage on the nightly news. All we ever see are pictures of Zelenskyy demanding more money from world leaders so that he and other Ukrainian oligarchs can feather their nests and augment their Swiss bank accounts. Zelenskyy is absolutely shameless in his pursuit of power — as Justin Trudeau is — and frankly doesn’t give a damn if he provokes a thermonuclear war in the process.

It is as though he has lost all grip on reality and really believes he is playing the role of Ukrainian president in a play about the imminent destruction of the world. Watching Trudeau and Zelenskyy admire each other and immerse themselves in each other’s adoring gaze must remind us that Canada and the world are at the mercy of these narcissistic and dangerous personalities.

I have never seen a more volatile war that is incrementally moving us all towards Armageddon in the same way that events leading up to the First World War did.

Unfortunately, in the United States, Democrats and Republicans are speaking in unison to continue the war as are Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats in Canada. I spent much of my professional life in the military and served with NATO but I have never seen a more volatile war that is incrementally moving us all towards Armageddon in the same way that events leading up to the First World War did. Like that senseless clash of the old world, the people who are profiting from all this carnage are the arms manufacturers who are awake to the financial potential of an endless war and possibly even anticipating the profits to be made from an even wider and more lethal conflict.

You can just imagine their excitement. The money hasn’t been this good and this protected by the unity of the political establishment since the early days of the Vietnam War.

NATO once had a stark mission: to contain Soviet communism. With the end of the Cold War it had a clear objective: to sustain peace in Europe as the continent descended into civil war and ethnic cleansing. It’s raison d’etre today is not so transparent to its apologists who think it should continue to expand without thought of consequence but it has become little more than an elitist club designed to foment and provoke a war with Russia.

Trudeau and Zelenskyy are perfectly suited to be ambassadors for this dying organization.

