The Liberals have been playing games with Canadians with internet censorship.

Part three of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s internet censorship trilogy was introduced in the House of Commons last week.

To listen to Attorney General and Justice Minister Arif Virani (a non-entity politician appointed by Trudeau in August 2023 after he turfed former Justice Minister David Lametti) talk, the Online Harms Act, or Bill C-63, is all about protecting children from exploitation and pornography.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Arif Virani

Of course, this is only a veneer and all we have to do to discover the truth about this legislation is just read it – if you have the stomach for drivel that is both utterly totalitarian and woke.

This bill creates a “new standalone hate crime offense that would apply to every offense in the Criminal Code and in any other Act of Parliament allowing penalties up to life imprisonment to denounce and deter this hateful conduct as a crime in itself,” according to a technical briefing provided to reporters.

The bill also reactivates the Canadian Human Rights Act as the legal “remedy” for imagined hate speech, again allowing human rights tribunals to be the arm of the Liberal Inquisition that persecutes and fines individuals for promoting phenomenon called “online harm” and the like. Now one of these kangaroo courts can impose a fine of up to $70,000 for posting “harmful content.”

The former government of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper put all of this nonsense to bed and stopped this harassment from continuing.

The really Orwellian element in this bill is the provision for hate speech snitches to report people they believe might someday commit a hate speech offence. This is called thought crime and it’s a repulsive concept from an even more disgusting government that wants to silence its critics at any cost.

Trudeau originally had his censorship Bills C-11 and C-18 delivered by Heritage Canada. For this monstrosity of a bill, he has moved the responsibility to the justice department because this is all about weaponizing both the department and the Criminal Code of Canada against Canadians and free speech.

This all started with Bill C-11, or the Online Streaming Act that was supposedly focused on ensuring sufficient Canadian content online. Then came Bill C-18, or the Online News Act that is still seeking to extort money from social media platforms if they include Canadian news in their content.

The Online Safety Act was supposed to be next.

Bill C-63 also constitutes a “digital safety ombudsperson”—which I have already dubbed the online censorship czar—would be charged with liaising between this new government department or agency and the public.

The Trudeau government had originally introduced this legislation in 2021 but it died on the order paper with the announcement of a snap election. But the bill did not disappear when Trudeau won reelection. It merely became the subject of focus groups that continued to study the legal parameters of the bill and how it should be sold to the public.

Incredibly, the Liberals documented all of this activity on a Heritage Canada website that even included the revelation that the Online Safety Act would focus on banning misinformation and disinformation but that the government would not bother to define these terms because they would make it more arduous to enforce the act.

So, while the Liberals have pretended to be working on the Online Safety Act they have been secretly promulgating the Online Harms Act.

Many free speech proponents, including myself, were prepared to expose the ludicrous proposal of banning misinformation and disinformation without defining these terms. We were ready to say that this was an abominable declaration of war on free speech in Canada.

Apparently, I, and others, have been too successful in mobilizing the debate against Trudeau’s censorship because he has shifted the focus of his legislation to hate speech – and who wants to appear to be in favour of hatred?

The problem of course is that hatred can be defined as just about anything negative, critical or remotely hostile and you can bet that this is precisely how the singular law against hate speech will be interpreted.

Following the introduction of the Online Harms Bill, the official opposition was not as strong as they could have been in opposing it. However, prior to the bill being introduced, Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition recently said his Conservatives would oppose the bill he called, “Trudeau’s latest attack on freedom of expression,” saying that hate speech to Justin Trudeau is “speech he hates.” Poilievre went on to say, “go down the list of things that Justin Trudeau disapproves of, and you can imagine all the things that will be criminalized.”

WATCH:

Poilievre also pointed to the irony of Trudeau who he called a “practicing racist” dressing in “hideous racist costumes” so many times he cannot remember them all to become the “arbiter of what constitutes hate,” in Canada.

Justin Trudeau dressing in blackface when he was a teacher, prior to becoming Prime Minister of Canada.

It is neither hyperbole nor empty rhetoric to describe Bill C-63 as an odious exercise in government coercion. This is a nefarious attempt to make Canadians into mute servants of a brutal regime; to enforce the sort of self-censorship that existed in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia where citizens only feel free to speak with the lights off and the door closed, lying in bed at midnight.

This is not my Canada. But it is Trudeau’s Canada. This shall not stand.

