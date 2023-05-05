Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speech to the LIberal Party convention Thursday night was a tour de force of narcissism; a vivid example of stark denial and a Baghdad Bob moment for a man who is increasingly out of touch with Canadians and with reality.

He believes he’s delivering for Canadians.

He thinks the Conservative Party isn’t woke enough.

He’s convinced he’s going to run again in the next federal election as the leader of the Liberal Party.

For Trudeau the ship of government is not surrounded by fog but sailing into bright sunlight.

No one is more capable of self-delusion than this prime minister.

But it helps when the crowd of acolytes in front of you will cheer at just about anything you say.

Baghdad Bob, of course, was Saddam Hussein’s propagandist, who hilariously declared American defeat in Iraq, even as the Abrams tanks were entering the capital. Muhammad Saeed al-Safhaf became a symbol of a regime that was on the verge of toppling but refused to articulate that reality.

So is the Trudeau government. The vultures are circling this government as ever day there are further revelations that Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers have done virtually nothing to stanch Chinese interference and even aggression in Canadian affairs.

Trudeau has appeared pathetically ineffective in his response to China’s interference in Canadian elections, appointing a former Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation member to investigate and report back to him, while being unable to explain exactly when CSIS briefed him about the interference, how many times he was briefed or what exactly they brief him about.

Now Trudeau is trying to extricate himself from any responsibility for knowing that China had targeted the family of Conservative MP Michael Chong, a former cabinet minister and now the Official Opposition foreign affairs critic.

This is abominable.

Yet Trudeau had the gall to suggest the “populism” of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievere is the clear and present danger to Canada.

WATCH: Trudeau vs Poilievre. Why do we need to get woke?

“Pierre Poilievre’s populism, his slogans and buzzwords, are not serious solutions to the serious challenges we’re facing,” Trudeau said.

Slogans? Buzzwords? Trudeau is king when it comes to slogans and buzzwords that mean absolutely nothing. Shall we start with “diversity is our strength?” That charming mantra means just about any behavior or belief that is different somehow reinforces the Canadian identity. Of course it is nonsense.

Trudeau acknowledged how Conservatives – and just about anyone with a brain in their heads – think the Trudeau government is “too woke.”

“Too woke?” Trudeau asked in apparent disbelief. “Hey, Pierre Poilievre, it’s time for you to wake up.”

What to? The “climate crisis” that is supposedly leading to Armageddon within the decade?

When is Trudeau going to wake up to how his carbon tax is an onerous fiscal burden on the average Canadians that he never engages with? When will the alarm bells ring for his policy of making fertilizer so cost prohibitive to farmers that they are growing less and less food? When will the sun rise for Trudeau to realize that confiscating all the legally-owned guns isn’t going to stop criminals from accessing firearms or from using knives to kill people?

Trudeau criticized Poilievre for supporting the Freedom Convoy. Those were the working Canadians that Trudeau will never meet or know. He just dismisses them as racist and misogynistic. If that is populism, it is a concept that Trudeau should try to understand because all his life, personality and politics have been the very essence of elitism.

Trudeau actually thinks he can build credibility by applauding the CBC and criticizing the Conservative pledge to privatize this monolithic taxpayer-funded media empire.

Aside from shoveling more money into the state broadcaster, Trudeau has also subsidized all of the mainstream media, assuring they continue to share the same government talking points.

And even if his government could fall at any day if Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have enough of Trudeau’s chronic mendacity on China and just about everything else, Trudeau told the sycophantic crowd that an election is still “a couple of years” away.

Really? Has Trudeau consulted a psychic on this?

“When the election comes, when Canadians need to make a consequential choice in this consequential moment, it will be the honor of my life to lead us through it,” the prime minister told the crowd of automatons who actually rose to their feet and gave their optimistic leader a standing ovation.

Trudeau faces an increasingly restless caucus that could well decide two more years of Justin is two years too many. When they meet behind closed doors every week, Liberal MPs are probably not awarding their leader with standing ovations.

Remember, Trudeau is an actor. And Thursday night was all about putting on a performance for the faithful. He goes back to reality on Monday.

