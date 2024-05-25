Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ludicrously named minister of women and gender equality and youth said it like she really meant it. Abortion is “settled” in Canada and the Liberal government is going to ensure that nobody ever questions that “fact.” Marci Ien held forth in the House of Commons in May after getting one of those annoyingly cloy softball questions from a backbench Liberal MP who was handed the script earlier in the day, told when exactly to rise and ask the incredibly inane query and to ensure he or she looks sufficiently enthusiastic to pull off the execrable exercise in politics.

“I am proud to stand in this House to tell Canadians we will always defend and support a woman's right to choose … Mr. Speaker It is settled for us. No ifs, no buts or maybes: we will never stop defending the rights women in this country have fought so hard for.”

Ien used to be a CTV broadcaster, so is it any wonder why the mainstream media coverage of the annual March for Life is so pathetically inaccurate and tendentiously mendacious?

Slavery was once a right for Americans and presumed to be settled in the United States in 1859 when smug, arrogant, unthinking politicians watched as the U.S. Army quelled a slave rebellion in Virginia, instigated by John Brown. A Civil War would eventually decided that the question of slavery was indeed settled but in another way: abolition.

And just for slaveholders in the Antebellum South, where the “peculiar institution” of keeping other human beings in bondage had become so intrinsic to their culture and their economic livelihood that they could not for a minute imagine it passing away or even being diluted by the likes of a presidential hopeful like Abraham Lincoln, so Liberal abortionists believe that the unrestricted murder of the unborn is a fundamental Canadian right that cannot be restricted in any way.

Listen to lunatic Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland proudly declare this very notion:

“Mr. Speaker, I am really delighted to hear the Conservative House Leader talk about the rights of Canadians and how important they are. I'm a woman. I'm a mother. And let me tell you what the most fundamental rights of every woman and girl in Canada is control over your own body.”

Actually Chrystia, simple Chrystia, unthinking Chrystia, abortion cannot be found in the Constitution of Canada, it is a not a fundamental part of the Charter of Rights. Abortion exists in Canada merely because there are no laws regulating it. If there were no laws regulating burglary, then your house would be robbed every night and thieves could declare that they have an absolute right to take what is yours.

Trudeau never misses an opportunity to whine about how the Conservatives are supposedly going to banish all these so-called “reproductive rights” that he insists have something to do with “healthcare.” Euphemism upon euphemism.

Of course in the short to mid-term, all this seasoned but poisonous rhetoric is aimed at the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), where several MPs still speak about abortion and annually attend the March for Life rally in Ottawa that is chronically mis-reported by the national media as insignificant, under-attended event. But that party’s leader, Pierre Poilievre, has absolutely no interest or intention of promoting any pro-life policies or attempting to rule against abortion. And he certainly wouldn’t think of using the notwithstanding clause to make abortion illegal because, as I’ve already pointed out and as the CPC should be doing whenever anyone accuses them of wanting to do so, abortion has absolutely nothing to do with the Charter of Rights.

Stop letting these grandstanding gluttons of grandiosity attempt to sanctify the profane.

Poilievre is pro-choice and has stated he has no plans to interfere with abortion. I disagree with him on this issue but realize while it is no better than what Trudeau is offering, at least he believes that his MPs should be able to exercise their freedom of speech and proclaim another option. Trudeau, of course, wants to obliterate freedom of speech in Canada through the Online Harms Act that would undoubtedly rule any criticism of abortion as “hate speech.”

The pro-choice advocates — and I’ll let them call themselves that — once said that abortion should be safe, legal and rare. Do you remember former U.S. President Bill Clinton saying that? It used to be the mantra of the abortion movement. This was a procedure that should be protected but not nurtured, showcased, heralded and glorified. It was not the basis of all other rights.

I am pro-life largely because my personal evangelical Christian faith has always informed my politics. I believe that abortion is murder but I have always been sufficiently reasonable to accept that other people disagree with me. I understand that abortion can be seen as justifiable under certain circumstances such as rape, incest or if the life of the mother is in danger. I would agree with the latter condition.

I can comprehend that for a lot of women, abortion was not an easy choice and one that they will have to live with and wrestle with for the rest of their lives. They have my sympathy and prayers.

Euthanasia and abortion define this Liberal government because it has become a culture of death … Does it even realize that the stench of death, disease, decrepitude and decomposition hangs over this febrile institution of power like a Vancouver morning fog?

I cannot comprehend nor justify the nihilism of the abortion advocates today who have truly moved from being pro-choice to pro-abortion. They are attempting to convince us that abortion is somehow liberating and enlightening and should be experienced by every woman because it is a such a fundamental right that must be exercised or it will be lost.

This, of course, is utter nonsense. When did the abortion movement begin to believe that all women embrace their cause? Why do they think women must support abortion or they are somehow traitors to their sex? Look at the people who protest abortion and you will find that about 50% of them are women. Opposing abortion is not some sort of man’s issue. Just look at the screen capture below from the recent March for Life in Ottawa.

Why can’t abortion be a provincial issue? I do believe this is perhaps the key to breaking down the current lawlessness of unrestricted abortion on demand. Why is the federal government making so much health policy when this is clearly a provincial matter of jurisdiction? And that is in the Constitution.

If a province wants to shut down abortion clinics, then so be it. These dens of death enjoy no Constitutional protection.

Why is the federal government pushing a euthanasia program that the province’s meekly accept?

Think of it: euthanasia and abortion define this Liberal government because it has become a culture of death. It wants to kill Canadians. Is it actively working to depopulate Canada in accordance with the wishes of the globalist criminals? Or does it even realize that the stench of death, disease, decrepitude and decomposition hangs over this febrile institution of power like a Vancouver morning fog?

But it does and it is time to say enough. Stop cowering before these abortion-obsessed monsters who worry and fret that enough Canadians might actually become nauseous and outraged that a fetus can be aborted at any time during a woman’s pregnancy. That Canada — unlike any other civilized country — has absolutely no abortion law and desperately needs one.

Stop letting these grandstanding gluttons of grandiosity attempt to sanctify the profane.

These insipid Trudeau Liberals are a bunch of sick puppies who relish the sight of an abortion clinic and another vacuumed fetus.

How dare you presume to tell the rest of us that we cannot protest or refuse to validate the gross injustice of what you refer to with to the euphemism of “reproductive rights.”

Your arrogance and evil will not be rewarded with silence and your charade will be exposed for the odious dance of death that it is.

