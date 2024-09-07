This is Another Censorship Scam from DOJ Circus Clown Merrick Garland
What exactly isn't propaganda during the Ukrane war?
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has spent his entire tenure in his job as head of the Department of Justice politicizing his office and pursuing the ideological opponents of President Joe Biden. Garland wasted no time in declaring parents who attended school board meetings to voice their opposition to Critical Race Theory as domestic terrorists. He has treated pro-life activists as the worst kind of common criminals who pose a clear and present danger to something called “reproductive rights.”