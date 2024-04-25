The Uniparty is in charge. It has ruled this third week of April. It’s president is Joe Biden, its leader in the Senate is Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). They are all working together under the same banner of national surrender, ineptitude and servile contempt for the American people.

The Uniparty pushed a $95.3 billion military aid package through the House of Representatives and the Senate. After the bill passed in Congress, the Uniparty members rose from their seats and waved mini Ukrainian flags, unable to restrain their joy and unrelenting in their fervent desire to destroy America by pretending the war in Ukraine has anything to do with freedom or democracy. It was a nauseating sight, especially since these hacks have not done a lot of flag waving over the southern border. Guarantee the “integrity” of the Ukrainian border but erase the border with Mexico.

This is all such rubbish. First there is the deluded notion constantly hyped by Ukrainian First proponents that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually wants to occupy all of Europe when the entire continent has joined NATO and an invasion of one member state would constitute an invasion of all. Do they really believe that Putin is willing to provoke a nuclear war in 2024 when Joseph Stalin was unwilling to do so in 1952?

Then there is the notion that Ukraine is somehow a bastion of liberty with a vigorous, enfranchised population and by propping up this corrupt regime we are making the world safe for democracy. Ukraine just cancelled its presidential election and its leadership is prepared to flee the country to their foreign mansion and Swiss bank accounts when the inevitable defeat is at their doorsteps. The hundreds of billions of dollars that have flowed to Ukraine from the United States and Canada are either going directly to American armaments manufacturers or into the pockets of Ukraine’s corrupt politicians. Whatever weapons this money is buying is being blown away on the battlefield.

There are wars in history that are just so replete with amateurish propaganda, outlandish lies and pointless objectives that it is mystery how nations and their leaders ever became entangled in these conflicts. Some wars are just so glaringly stupid that we are wonder how there were so many contemptible half-wits willing to sacrifice the flower of a generation for no apparent rational or good reason. The First World War is one of them.

Do they really believe that Putin is willing to provoke a nuclear war in 2024 when Joseph Stalin was unwilling to do so in 1952?

There were no victors in that gargantuan struggle for European preeminence. Germany was blamed for starting the war but this assessment was always bereft of objective reasoning; there was enough unthinking jingoism in every European capitol to match the militarism in Berlin. Like NATO today, the alliance systems of the day were designed not to cement the peace but to inevitably trigger a massive war. If they had possessed nuclear weapons in 1914, the war would have been over by Christmas — as its creators infamously declared it would be — and the world as we knew it would have been terminated as well.

Instead, these equally guilty parties, whether under the banner of the Central Powers or the Triple Entente, pursued wholesale slaughter for four sanguinary years while the merchants of death turned this carnage into massive profits that would be worth trillions of dollars in today’s money. The war only ended because the money ran out before the last soldier died on the battlefield.

That’s precisely what might stop the war with Russia — either because there are no more Ukrainians to sacrifice or because NATO’s club of fools can no longer afford to continue to feed the black hole of Kyiv, a bottomless pit of military spending that is fueling insane government spending the world over but especially in the United States.

Of course, we might not get to that point before one of the idiots selling this war pushes us right over the precipice into a nuclear conflagration.

So does former President Donald Trump provide a way out of this disaster? When he pursued the Republican presidential nomination in 2015, he was the first prospective GOP contender to oppose the Military Industrial Complex since President Dwight Eisenhower promulgated the term in 1961. He promised no more foreign wars that were just about nation building or naked imperialism.

But Trump caved to the military Deep State and allowed House Speaker Mike Johnson the flexibility to betray the Republican base and the massive majority of American voters who are weary of having their tax dollars sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the actor in faux combat fatigues with his hand perpetually outstretched for more cash.

Like NATO today, the alliance systems of the day were designed not to cement the peace but to inevitably trigger a massive war. If they had possessed nuclear weapons in 1914, the war would have been over by Christmas — as its creators infamously declared it would be — and the world as we knew it would have been terminated as well.

Trump imploded without any need to; without any apparent reason; without getting anything in return for his betrayal — such as a commitment from the febrile and effete Biden administration to secure the southern border. Forget building the wall; Trump couldn’t get that done in four years. He’s settled for getting absolutely nothing from the Democrats on the border. And he doesn’t give a damn if his most loyal supporters like it or not; what are they going to do about it?

Maybe vote for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr? A third party candidate has never won a presidential election or even come close. Ross Perot merely shaved away support from Republicans in 1992 and 1996. In 1912 Theodore Roosevelt famously ran as the standard bearer of the Progressive or Bull Moose Party. Although he finished second — ahead of the Republican President William Howard Taft — Democrat Woodrow Wilson won the race.

But these are incredibly volatile and fragile times and Kennedy might be the exception to the rule — chiefly because he appeals to both disenchanted Republicans and Democrats and could peel enough support from both parties to win. He is the antidote to the Uniparty.

Moreover, this was not a one-time snub by Trump. He has indicated that he now believes Ukraine is vital to the national security interests of the United States. So is he now prepared to keep Ukrainians fighting the Russians for “as long as it takes” as the stale bromide imagines? How about NATO troops from Europe? American soldiers? Would he use nuclear weapons to staunch supposed Russian expansionism?

Clearly Trump has indicated that if he wins the Republican nomination this summer — and he is clearly the presumptive winner — he also intends to lead the Uniparty.

And God help us, that is exactly where we are today.

In Canada, Ukraine remains the Achilles heel of the Conservative Party of Canada, with leader Pierre Poilievre continuing to echo the sentiments of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party about “standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

I suspect that Poilievre’s support for Ukraine is less than profound and that he has adopted Trudeau’s position because this is not a hill he wishes to contest with the Liberals — not now, when there are so many other areas of disagreement. The Conservatives are making the next election on domestic issues — inflation, the carbon tax, regulation and crime — while warming the base with talk of being a “mind your own business party” that respects parental rights and recognizes the excesses of gender ideology.

But these are incredibly volatile and fragile times and Kennedy might be the exception to the rule — chiefly because he appeals to both disenchanted Republicans and Democrats and could peel enough support from both parties to win. He is the antidote to the Uniparty.

Besides, whether Canada supports the war in Ukraine or not, it will have little affect on the outcome of that war and Poilievre might be acting deliberately disingenuous about this conflict but he is certainly not committing Canada to a future of intervention in foreign wars around the globe.

But even if the United States seems bent on national suicide, refusing to enforce the law at its southern border even as it continues to insist upon imposing a Pax Americana that it can no longer afford to sustain or even contemplate defending, it can continue to provoke global instability and incite a nuclear war with a Russian state it is unalterably and incomprehensibly dedicated to destroy.

Trump has tried to position himself as the opponent of the Deep State who can break the Uniparty; but his words AND his actions of late indicate that he has no intention of doing so.

And that could make 2024 the most interesting presidential election in decades and leave victory up for grabs.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets

No Farmers No Food

Freedom Convoy 2022

Think While Its Still Legal

Resolve to Resist

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Subscribed

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden