By David Krayden

A day after the midterm elections, where Republican gains were modest, it is still the Democrats that are likely going to lose in the House and maybe also the Senate; the votes are still coming in.

WATCH VIDEO: President Biden promises to change nothing and stop drilling. Do Some Americans Want More Punishment?

Even though the GOP deserved a bigger win, where post midterm analysis is raging, will the Democrats learn anything from their losses? Will there be any Clintonian readjustment where an “Era of big government is over,” announcement will be made? Any adjustment or any lessons at all?

We now have the answer, the Biden administration will change, “Nothing.”

“The more they find out what we are doing the more support there is,” Biden said this week. So, in President Biden’s mind it is merely a communications problem.

And remember when the Democrats pretended to be surprised that the oil companies weren’t drilling, and the price of gas is so high? Remember when Biden routinely tells the sector to start using those useless leases and find more petroleum?

The veil on that was pulled free a few days before the midterms when Biden was caught straight up saying, “No more drilling.” Then he repeated again, “There is no more drilling.” And then said it a third time, just to make sure it is understood, “I haven’t formed any new drilling.”

There will be no corrective pivot. As Europe is preparing for a winter with very little heat that no one can afford, and spiraling inflation continues on our gas, heat, and food in North America. There will be no inflation or energy price relief from the green new deal extraordinary spending policies that are cloaked in Orwellian doublespeak as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Biden is serious about banning fossil fuels and transitioning to a new Dark Ages of the Green New Deal. He’s eviscerated energy independence. He’s sold a portion of American’s strategic energy reserve to China.

He really believes – or says he does – that we’ll all be driving electric cars even though there is little chance of securing enough batteries to power them.

The Green New Dealers – and Biden counts himself among them -- want to destroy the fossil fuel industry even if an adequate alternate source of the energy they produce is not available and might never be.

So, when you find yourself being unable to put gas in your antiquated motor vehicle and being incapable of paying the price for it even if it available, will the alarm bells then sound for those who think Biden is annoying but not necessarily an existential threat to our current existence? When we’re living in caves because Biden has agreed to abide by the WEF’s and the World Bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score that is destroying economies throughout the globe?

The biggest issue then seems to be that Biden’s catastrospresidency affecting many, may have not hit hard enough yet in the blue state areas for some Democrats to notice.

The Republican rallying call in 1948 and 1952 presidential elections was “Have you had enough?” Americans finally said they had enough in 1952 and elected Dwight Eisenhower as their president.

Have you had enough? 1952 Dwight Eisenhower slogan.

In 1952 the Democrats had owned the White House for two decades. The Republicans had fielded many presidential candidates over that 20 year period, but each had been soundly defeated by President Franklin Roosevelt or Harry Truman.

Apparently, too many Americans have not had enough of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. And the real tragedy of these midterms is that more principled conservative Republicans were not sent to Congress. Yes, maverick GOP candidate J.D. Vance is going to the Senate. Thank God. Others like him will not be.

And we know Congress is infested with RINOs who have not and will not make a difference. They are often supporting Democratic initiatives and are built to sit in the back of the boat and keep it from rocking too hard.

The usual pundits are already theorizing about the tepid Republican win, suggesting that voters offended by alleged Republican extremism, by the party’s abortion policies, or even that former President Donald Trump was the spoiler – that his endorsement was, with rare exceptions, the kiss of death for GOP candidates and his very presence reminded some voters of why they wanted to vote Democrat.

Did the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have an effect? Only if you are braindead, a hopeless acolyte of the Democratic Party or a shut-in who watches C-SPAN all day.

But I have another theory.

Are Americans taking Biden seriously? If you look at the results of Tuesday night’s midterm elections, you have to wonder if they are. Yes, the GOP will retake the majority in the House of Representatives, and they could even take the Senate but these races shouldn’t have been so close. In 1994 and 2010 voters rebuked Presidents Clinton and Biden with by awarding the GOP with stunning majorities in the House. In both of these instances, the economy was not exactly in shambles, crime was not as rampant as it is today and the southern border with Mexico was relatively secure. There wasn’t a madman inviting illegals to flout the law, enter the U.S. and then get flown to their destination of choice.

We’re living in a reboot of the 1970s, live with the bad hair and noxious clothing, except Charlie’s Angels isn’t a hit show but reams of garbage reality TV is only making the situation worse.

The midterms should have been an emphatic repudiation of the Democratic Party but if John Fetterrman can be elected as senator from Pennsylvania, there is something seriously wrong with the matrix and Americans aren’t getting the seriousness of the situation they are in.

Are high gas prices, rising inflation, urban crime and an open border not enough to spur a GOP landslide? Is a president who often has no idea where he is or to whom he is speaking not sufficiently galling for voters to revolt en masse?

No, apparently.

In Italy, voters elected Giorgia Meloni as their prime minister. She was smeared as a neo-Fascist for promoting a campaign that focused on God, country and family. That focus may have declared a cultural war in Italy but it was arguably the economic woes facing Italy that sealed her election win. When you don’t know if you’re going to be able to heat your home because of energy prices, you probably don’t care if the World Economic Forum (WEF) tells you not to vote for a candidate because it believes her policies are dangerous. You might even be inclined to the tell the WEF to go to hell and to stop interfering in your elections.

So what is it going to take America? Because if the new Congress doesn’t stop Biden, it’s going to get a lot worse and I’m not convinced there are enough real Republicans in the new Congress to make that difference.

Sen. Joe Machin (D-WV) is taking Biden seriously. When the president declared his ambition to shut down all of America’s coal mining, it didn’t exactly sit right with Machin who immediately saw the threat as a declaration of political war against his state.

"President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs," Manchin, D-W.Va., said. "Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure."

Now, you can say that Machin is only trying to save his political skin. Or you can remember the other times that he backed Biden on appalling legislation because he didn’t want to become a pariah within the Democratic Party. But you can also say, you would rather hear Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) saying these sorts of things with greater frequency.

You see, Biden is going for broke both culturally and economically. He is destroying the guts of the military by indoctrinating soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines with Critical Race Theory and white privilege seminars that are producing a woke force that will be more prone to distribute political pamphlets to the enemy instead of trading bullets and missiles.

It could well be worse before it gets better and the problem is, once it gets worse it may be too late to get better again. So, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) might be looking forward to being the next Speaker of the House but will he be able to really make a difference besides ending the agonizingly stupid Jan. 6 Committee, promulgating some new ones to investigate Biden’s perceived corruption or impeaching Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas for gross incompetence? I

If Republicans take the House and the Senate, there had better be more than the usual RINO show of force that lacks the teeth and determination to demand a reset of the Great Reset.

There is no time to lose but as the Republican Congress of 2016, so assiduously demonstrated, politicians, even GOP politicians, are extremely adept at wasting time and achieving nothing.