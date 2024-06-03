This week across Canada, from June 3-5, schools will hoist the “Pride” flag while attempting to pressure and shame all students to celebrate LGBTQ+ lifestyle and ideology.

Not this year they won’t.

Thanks to the incredible and incredibly efficacious work of Hands Off Our Kids, parents and children have a choice this year. They can stay home Monday June 3 with an historic “walk-out” and if their school has chosen another day to raise the “Pride” flag, they can opt out of attending the ceremony.

Parents and children are saying no to being co-opted into this yearly indoctrination into sexual license.

This is revolutionary for Canada, where people who disagree with the woke, leftist agenda think they are too busy to get involved or too afraid to do so and suffer the hateful backlash from the proponents of social anarchy.

This might well be a revolution.

Parents are sick of having their religious convictions and social values trod upon by teachers, school boards and provincial education elites who insist upon telling their kids how to live, what to think and believe.

They are sick of pornography in the classroom and and this constant obsession with sex in the classrooms.

They are ready to throw up over the being forced to kneel down to this rainbow flag that represents LGBTQ+ activism.

They are saying enough to sex education that dispenses material that would have been considered X-rated just a decade ago and that parents today still deem completely age inappropriate for their elementary school children.

Hands Off Our Children is the same group that is led by Ottawa businessman and Muslim Kamel El-Cheikh, a personal friend whose work I staunchly support. He has built a Canada-wide organization that started with his Muslim support base but grew to encompass and embrace people of all faiths — evangelical Christians, Roman Catholics, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs — who just think the schools should be teaching their children how to read and write and not how to experiment with a cornucopia of sexual experience.

These parents believe that they should be raising their children, not the state. That’s not what Prime Minster Justin Trudeau believes.

Thank God this Muslim man cared enough about our children and had the courage to tangle with the education system, because the Christian Church was doing nothing to very little about opposing this perverse didactic in Canada’s schools.

“Pride” month has escalated into “Pride” season and it’s time to stop this mania for celebrating sexual activity. If those in the LGBTQ+ community want to emblazon themselves with rainbow flags and symbols, want to march in “Pride” parades and celebrate their freedom of choice — that is their democratic right and I say live and let live.

Just don’t force my children or I to participate and please keep your clothes on while you march. I expect the police to do their job if you think indecent exposure — especially in front of children — is also something you think you have the right to do because of any presumption that your sexuality should be or is somehow enjoys special protection or immunity from the laws that govern us all.

I am expecting the usual feigned outrage from the Trudeau government and its allies and especially its ad hoc trans-rights minister Randy Boissonnault (Lib-Edmonton Centre); the stale epithets of parents being “transphobic” or “homophobic” but moms and dads have been called names before.

Teachers are paid from the public purse to educate and not indoctrinate students. Stop promoting gender ideology that insists a 12-year-old who cannot drive, vote or drink somehow has the maturity to make a decision about changing his or her sex. Stop trying to determine what a child’s sexual orientation is when that child is just developing as a human being. Stop insisting that you or Justin Trudeau know what is best for my children because you don’t.

And we’re not going along with any of this authoritarian control. We’re not rolling over and granting you the moral and intellectual victory. We’re not acquiescing to this massive invasion of the home, the family and free speech rights that go back to the Magna Carta.

You pedagogical bullies are going to stop the abuse — right now.

