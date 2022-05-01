#RollingThunder Ottawa Day 2
April 30, 2022, Full Coverage by David Krayden
When I was reporting for the Western Standard @WSOnlineNews made an appearance with YouTuber Viva Frei @thevivafrei as the bikers rolled into Ottawa for #RollingThunder. Great beginning to a great weekend. #FreedomConvoy #TrudeauCrimeMinister
RollingThunder Ottawa Day 2. This is my full coverage @davidkrayden for the Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews).
Saturday, April 30, 2022. Thank you veterans, bikers, patriotic participants.
Take heart. Keep the faith. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win" -- Mahatma Gandhi