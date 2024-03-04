PODCASTS: Trudeau's Massive Security Failure | Stand on Guard Ep 97 + David Krayden Reports on Neil Oliver & Redacted re the Online Harms Act
March 4, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Trudeau's Massive Security Failure | Stand on Guard Ep 97
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses the massive security violation at a biolab in Winnipeg, where Chinese spies relayed information to China's People's Liberation Army. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau effectively buried the report and called a snap election.
WATCH: Trudeau's Attack on YOUR Free Speech: Harm of Online Harms Act| David Krayden on Neil Oliver Show
WATCH: Trudeau Doubles Down on Mass Censorship | David Krayden Reports on Redacted
READ my new Substack on the Online Harms Act
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Epoch Times: David Krayden: Opposition Conservatives Must Vociferously Oppose the Online Harms Act. “This is a sordid, totalitarian mess of a bill that needs to be condemned at every level. And the official Opposition should do its job.”
The Post Millennial: Trudeau's Online Harms Act includes life imprisonment for 'hate crime offense,' creates censorship czar. The "new standalone hate crime offense … would apply to every offense in the Criminal Code and in any other Act of Parliament allowing penalties up to life imprisonment to denounce and deter this hateful conduct as a crime in itself."
The Post Millennial: Trudeau has fattened federal bureaucracy by nearly 40 percent: report. The nearly 40 percent increase in staff has, in turn, cost Canadian taxpayers 68 percent more than it did when Stephen Harper left office.
Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Nikki Haley is the new Liz Cheney. Warmonger, client of the Military Industrial Establishment. Meet Nikki Haley the new Liz Cheney.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
