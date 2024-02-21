PODCASTS: Pierre Poilievre DESTROYS Trudeau's Censorship Plans + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 93 & 94
February 19, 2024 with David Krayden
My Article in The Post Millennial: Poilievre says women's spaces 'should be exclusively for females, not for biological males'. "Obviously, female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females, not for biological males."
WATCH: What Have You Got To Hide on ArriveScam, Justin?" | Stand on Guard Ep 93
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden further examines the ArriveCAN scandal and the role of GC Strategies in it. David reports that the Conservatives want to force GC Strategies to testify before a Parliamentary committee.
WATCH: Pierre Poilievre DESTROYS Trudeau's Censorship Plans Stand on Guard Ep 93
In this episode of Stand on Guard David Krayden shows how Pierre Poilievre, the official leader of the opposition, points to Trudeau's record asking if he should be the one enforcing the Online Safety Act. PLUS Pierre Poilievre defends women's spaces & sports.
David also connects the dots on Trudeau's censorship plans, showing how it is connected to a wider Five Eye and USA censorship plan that Elon Musk may not be able to stop, to keep us from seeing what is happening on social media like X (formerly known as Twitter).
The Post Millennial: Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, 18 other Freedom Convoy protesters sue Trudeau government for $2 million each over 'illegally invoking' Emergencies Act. Trudeau announced he would be using the Emergency Act to stifle the trucker protest on Valentine's Day in 2022.
The Epoch Times: The Politicization of Our Key Institutions Pushing Woke Ideology Is Unsettling. “In the United States the CIA has posed a threat to American citizens for decades, operating domestically when it has no jurisdiction to do so. Will our own national intelligence agency now pose a similar threat to Canadians who just want the government to mind its own business?”
Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Love him or hate him, Trump is the only rational choice this year
