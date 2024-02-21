CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Article in The Post Millennial: Poilievre says women's spaces 'should be exclusively for females, not for biological males'. "Obviously, female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females, not for biological males."

WATCH: What Have You Got To Hide on ArriveScam, Justin?" | Stand on Guard Ep 93

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden further examines the ArriveCAN scandal and the role of GC Strategies in it. David reports that the Conservatives want to force GC Strategies to testify before a Parliamentary committee.

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre DESTROYS Trudeau's Censorship Plans Stand on Guard Ep 93

In this episode of Stand on Guard David Krayden shows how Pierre Poilievre, the official leader of the opposition, points to Trudeau's record asking if he should be the one enforcing the Online Safety Act. PLUS Pierre Poilievre defends women's spaces & sports.

David also connects the dots on Trudeau's censorship plans, showing how it is connected to a wider Five Eye and USA censorship plan that Elon Musk may not be able to stop, to keep us from seeing what is happening on social media like X (formerly known as Twitter).

