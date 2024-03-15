CANADIAN NEWS LINK The Post Millennial: Greenspon: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are 'unlike 99% of mischief charges' as freedom truckers are back on trial in Ottawa. “The trial began in September 2023, after the Labor Day long weekend, and restarted after a two-month hiatus on March 7.”

WATCH: The Latest on the Freedom Convoy Trial and Trudeau's Failure | Stand on Guard Ep 101

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden reports on the return of the Freedom Convoy trial to the Ottawa courthouse. David interviewed defense lawyer Lawrence Greenspon who declared it "absolutely" shouldn't take almost 40 days in court to judge a mischief complaint.

WATCH: Trudeau's Carbon Tax Disaster | Stand on Guard Ep 100

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses the mounting pressures on the Trudeau government that threaten its annihilation in the next election. David discusses how Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has effectively used Trudeau’s carbon tax grab to unite the provinces against the federal government.

WATCH Canadians need to WAKE UP now | David Krayden Reports on Redacted

