PODCASTS: End of Fair Elections in Canada & Texas Border Crisis: What's Going On?
Jan. 30, 2024: Stand on Guard Ep 83 & 84 with David Krayden
READ My Article in The Post Millennial: Trudeau Liberals move to expand voting period, mail-in ballot use ahead of 2025 election. Minister Dominic LeBlanc and NDP MP Daniel Blaikie are meeting to discuss an “expanded” voting period of at least three days, allowing voters to cast their ballots at any polling place and increasing the use of mail-in ballots.
READ: My Article in Human Events: Canada's institutions are finally pushing back on Justin Trudeau's tyranny. “Time is running out for Justin Trudeau.”
READ: My Substack Article: The Military Has Gone Mad. “I didn't want to kill Russians when they were communists. I don't want to now.”
WATCH PODCAST: Texas Border Crisis: What's Going On? | Stand on Guard Ep 84
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines the escalating concerns over illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border and the convoy of an estimated 700,000 trucks now on their way to Texas to protest the situation. We are also grateful to Muckraker Report for their permission to use their dynamite documentary on the subject!
WATCH PODCAST: End of Fair Elections in Canada? | Stand on Guard Ep 83
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses the secret negotiations between the Trudeau government and its NDP coalition partner. David also discusses how the Liberals are trying to rebrand their hated carbon tax.
Canada Liberals NOT laughing (1 min)
MASSIVE Shock to Trudeau Liberals | David Krayden Reports on Redacted
EXCLUSIVE: READ my article in The Post Millennial: Naomi Wolf slams Biden's border crisis, vaccine mandates. Ground-breaking feminist authorsays the Second Amendment helps keep America free! "They're given an ATM card and a cell phone, just like special forces who are dropped into a country are given a cell phone and an ATM card. They're given scooters."
NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
