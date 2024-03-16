PODCAST: Will he Quit FINALLY? Trudeau REVEALS Secret Thoughts to CBC in French | Stand on Guard Ep 102
March 16, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Will he Quit FINALLY? Trudeau REVEALS Secret Thoughts to CBC in French | Stand on Guard Ep 102
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses how the Freedom Convoy trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has been adjourned until August. He also notes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recentlyl did an interview in French for Radio Canada where he says he is often bored with his job!
VERY Ominous 😳
Is Canada Slipping Into Dictatorship? 🤡
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
The Epoch Times: Inordinate Length of Lich and Barber Trial Is an Outrage. “They had the courage to resist COVID mandates when there was almost monolithic support for these authoritarian measures from government, industry, and the media.”
The Post Millennial: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are 'unlike 99% of mischief charges' as freedom truckers are back on trial in Ottawa. The trial began in September 2023, after the Labor Day long weekend, and restarted after a two-month hiatus on March 7.
