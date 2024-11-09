PODCAST: Why Global Elites & Trudeau Don't Want Trump to Make Peace | Stand on Guard + Article Happy Days Are Here Again
November 9, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH Why Global Elites & Trudeau Don't Want Trump to Make Peace | Stand on Guard
Trump's triumph may save America & it is impacting Canada, but the global elites don't like it and they don't want Donald Trump to make peace. A political storm is brewing, and you need to be informed. Trump is talking both peace and free speech and this really upsets the global elites, the Democrats, the Liberals, Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, the mainstream media, and potentially even the Conservatives in Canada who seem to be on the wrong track.
Trump's commitment to dismantling censorship is crucial. This isn't just about policy; it's about preserving democracy. We dive deep into the issues, from Canadian news to Elon Musk's tech revolutions. Subscribe and hit the notification bell to stay informed. Support our mission on Substack, Buy Me a Coffee, and with our merchandise. Together, we can challenge mainstream narratives and reclaim our right to free speech. Join the fight for truth.
READ HUMAN EVENTS: KRAYDEN: Happy days are here again—Trump’s victory might have saved America. "No presidential candidate or former president has ever been subject to such a barrage of chronic abuse from morons who all claimed Biden was sharper than a tack even as he waved to ghosts and welcomed people who weren’t there at official events. "
Thanks for drilling down and being real about the whole political scene, including the Conservatives’ direction. I’m afraid we may not see improvement because Pierre will be overwhelmed with opposition bureaucrats wanting to harvest Canada and Canadians. Like it has always been. Many of my colleagues have been stifled and held down, and refuse to help Canada as being forced to take care of #1. Very few men want to provide and protect because they see no point. Family court and culture demonizing them, massive barriers impeding any progress, paying phenomenal tax rates, income limited while costs balloon. Decades of degradation that we know will never improve, not taking the trinkets and promises by ALL politicians. We are headed for lost decades. Our debt is too high and our production is minimal, GDP generated from governments and bubbled real estate. We know who Carney is and what his alignments are with Freeland and Klaus. We know of PET the registered communist and the omnipotent programming and placement of Justin and all the young global leaders since before Bretton Woods. We don’t want any part of it. Millions of men are walking away, preparing for the final replacement before inauguration, the eventuality. This was designed a long time ago, but I wish I knew before I bled out having kids and walking on eggshells for 58 years. You know. Now they know that you know. Still, 50% of your pay will always go to the government, with less write offs and vast arguments with CRA, all stimulating the company, the folks who remake and enforce the rules. Every problem, every judiciary, every industry associated with brining Canadian men down, not limited to pharma and correctional services, perpetuates their own employment. Confuse the sheeple, KEEP laws ambiguous to tap out citizens at will. It’s all corrupt and it will never end unless we close the evil company doors. But we won’t. Too weak. I’m need and operated. You cannot stop what is coming, nor can any Canadian politician. The age of exploitation has simply adjusted its execution to more covert ways. They won. They want you to fight and creat civil uproar… makes them money and keeps them on business. It’s all a lie. Food and pharma working in sync with institutional and educational corrupt indoctrination. Thanks David. Wish we could be more real about what the end game is and how we are going to get there without needlessly taxing Canadians. There should be no tax. It’s just a control mechanism and everyone absolutely knows it, yet still pays pays pays and suffers. The company boondoggle must close its doors forever and start anew.