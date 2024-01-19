My Article in Human Events: The jig is up for the World Economic Forum. “Klaus and his globalist dandies are terrified that you know the emperor wears no clothes and that they are standing in front of the world ideologically naked. That’s a reason for optimism in 2024.”

WATCH PODCAST: We've Got the WEF ON THE RUN! | Stand on Guard Ep 78

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden explains that the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Davos, Switzerland was on the defensive from day one. It not only had plenty of tough questions from independent media but a speech from the president of Argentina that repudiated the objectives of the WEF!

EXCLUSIVE: READ my article in The Post Millennial: Naomi Wolf slams Biden's border crisis, vaccine mandates. Ground-breaking feminist author Dr Naomi Wolf says the Second Amendment helps keep America free! "They're given an ATM card and a cell phone, just like special forces who are dropped into a country are given a cell phone and an ATM card. They're given scooters."

