PODCAST: Watch Canadians Celebrate One Nation Under God and Reject Trudeau's Extreme Agenda | Stand on Guard Ep 144
June 16, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Canadians Celebrate One Nation Under God and Reject Trudeau's Extreme Agenda | Stand on Guard Ep 144
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden takes you to the first annual One Nation Under God Rally for Children from Parliament Hill, an all-faith event for parents to demonstrate their support for traditional values and to oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's radical and extreme agenda.
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Milllennial: One Nation Under God Rally for Children': takes Parliament Hill as parents reject Pride in schools, boost religious unity. Parents came out Saturday to celebrate the success of the Canada-wide "walk-out" organized by the pro-family group Hands Off Our Kids.
The Post Millennial: 'End the rip-off': Poilievre demands Trudeau Liberals exempt average Canadians from capital gains tax hike. "She said no to exempting people who earn less than $120,000 a year. Why? Because we know that that's exactly who she's going after."
The Post Millennial: Canadian study worries about 'under anticipated' US civil war—ignores growing resentment at home. The potential for civil war is mentioned in the list of 8 "under anticipated disruptions" that "decision makers may need to consider more thoroughly than the survey results indicate."
