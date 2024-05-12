WATCH UK Splitsville With WHO: What Will Canada Do? | Stand on Guard Ep 128

In this episode of Stand on Guard host David Krayden discusses the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic agreement. The U.K. has decided not to sign on but what will Canada do and why is Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis about the only politician fighting this treaty?

CONTACT INFO TO FIGHT BACK ON WHO

Provide Feedback on WHO Treaty and Need for Parliamentary Debate to:

Find Your MP’s Contact Info Here: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search

Health Minister Mark Holland: mark.holland@parl.gc.ca / 905-426-6808

Minister Mental Health and Addictions: Y’ara Saks: yaara.saks@parl.gc.ca / 613-941-6339

Chief Public Health Officer: Dr. Theresa Tam: CPHOCorrespondence@phac-aspc.gc.ca

WHO Feedback Form: https://www.who.int/about/contact-us/feedback

RESEARCH LINKS ON WHO

MP Leslyn Lewis Webpage on WHO Treaty: https://leslynlewismp.ca/2024/01/17/the-who-pandemic-treaty/

MP Leslyn Lewis Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LeslynLewisMP

MP Webpage Leslyn Lewis Riding: Haldimand-Norfolk: https://leslynlewismp.ca/2024/01/17/the-who-pandemic-treaty/

Follow the latest updates on the Pandemic Treaty on the WHO’s website: https://www.who.int/news/item/21-07-2022-pandemic-instrument-should-be-legally-binding--inb-meeting-concludes

Review the latest working draft of the treaty: https://inb.who.int/

CANADIAN NEWS LINK

David Krayden for Human Events: Could 2024 be the new 1968?

"What will occur at this year’s Democratic convention – also planned for Chicago – or for that matter, the Republican convention? "Will the anger and disbelief that the party is again nominating a man suffering from severe dementia boil over into violence and mischief? Will Republicans have buyer's remorse over Trump because of the vaccine and Ukraine?

"Anyone with politics in his or her blood knows this will be a volatile, exciting and potentially dangerous presidential election that could usher in emergency measures no matter who wins. "It will also be a close contest with Democrats and Republicans voting for Kennedy because they are sick of serving the Uniparty.

"You can just feel the electricity in the air. Let’s hope it doesn’t put the country into political shock."

