PODCAST & ARTICLE: Truth EXPOSED! Is Trudeau Preparing for More Lockdowns? | Stand on Guard
August 17, 2024 with David Krayden
READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau warns Canadians of 'hypothetical virus' that would be worse than Covid, trigger even more restrictions. The Trudeau government is again warning Canadians to be prepared for a potential new virus that could cause food and fuel shortages.
WATCH Truth EXPOSED! What is Trudeau Preparing for? | Stand on Guard
How is Justin Trudeau going to exert greater control over Canada and take further damage our freedom of speech? WITH ANOTHER PANDEMIC of LOCKDOWNS and government mandates. As this video shows, his government is already preparing for it.
RECENT NEWS ARTICLE
Human Events: UK Immigrant streamer faked being attacked by the far right during last week hoax '100 riots' night. “I am running bro because they are running after me. They’re coming. Everyone get back," he said. Police also saw Stoica's post and went to see if he was really in danger. They arrived at his house to discover it was all a “joke.”
Human Events: Biden-Harris admin offers amnesty to Nicolas Maduro if he gives up Venezuelan presidency. Unnamed sources claimed that the Biden-Harris administration is willing to “put everything on the table” to convince Maduro to leave office.
