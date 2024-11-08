WATCH Trump is Deep Sixing the Deep State | Stand on Guard

Donald Trump has only been president for 48 hours and he has already pronounced the end of the Deep State! He is already moving to stop the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Canada's Conservatives need to stop backstopping Trudeau's warmongering and war on free speech!

Trump's bold moves are redefining the political landscape, and it's a political catastrophe for the deep state. As Trump races ahead with plans to dismantle entrenched bureaucracy, mainstream media struggles to keep up. What does this mean for democracy, censorship, and the fight against corruption? His strategy aims to overhaul national security, reform FISA courts, and establish a truth and reconciliation commission.

I'm here to tell you why independent journalism matters now more than ever. Resist the noise. Embrace clarity.

Together, let's resolve to resist to support independent journalism as the corporate media withers and destroys itself with biased and poor reporting.



Reaction to Trump's Deep State announcement.

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden