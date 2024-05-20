WATCH Trudeau's Poison Pill in the Senate | Stand on Guard Ep 134

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden talks about the coming Constitutional Crisis in the Senate of Canada because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stacked the Upper Chamber with woke politicians who won't want to pass legislation from the next Conservative government.

READ CANADIAN NEWS LINK READ Substack: Canada Headed For Constitutional Crisis With Its Woke Senate. What happens when it refuses to pass legislation from the next Conservative government?

If you're a parent fed up with your kids being fed gender ideology at school, CSIS sees you as a threat and could be spying on you check out my article… READ The Post Millennial: CSIS suggests those who oppose gender ideology are a 'violent threat' in Canada. CSIS suggested that Canadians having issues with the gender ideology are driven by “beliefs stemming from misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, religious interpretations, conspiracy theories, or a generalized fear of sociocultural change.”

