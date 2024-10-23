PODCAST Trudeau's Last Stand: Will Dissident Liberals Defeat Trudeau in Non-Confidence Vote? + Articles | Stand on Guard
October 23, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH Trudeau's Last Stand: Will Dissident Liberals Defeat Trudeau in Non-Confidence Vote?| Stand on Guard
Countdown to Zero Hour for Trudeau! It's caucus day and maybe judgement day for this very unpopular PM as a non-confidence vote could soon be looming! Justin Trudeau can no longer avoid both his MPs and reality. He's put a gag order on his MPs and some have actually approached the Conservatives and told them about it! It doesn't get more weird or dramatic than this at the House of Commons!
NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES
READ Dissenting Liberal MPs preparing to confront Trudeau with petition calling for his resignation. PEI Liberal MP Sean Casey publicly stated last week, “It’s time for him to go.”
READ Human Events: How the corporate media journalists live is why they just don't get us. Journalists don't get Americans because they don’t live like them. "Raddatz can report in blissful isolation of an old media that really believes there is nothing wrong with America, just serious problems with a lot of ignorant and racist Americans."
READ The Post Millennial: Canadian doctors give Nova Scotia woman information about euthanasia as she faces surgery to remove breast cancer. “The issue is the sensitivity or appropriateness of raising the question of an awareness of MAiD at the time, and I can certainly understand the patient being put off by that.”
READ The Post Millennial: Parents pull students from Nova Scotia school after nonbinary drag queen gives compulsory gender identity presentation: report. He could see people were not comfortable and that other people asked to leave, and they weren't allowed to. There wasn't any other option."
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)
No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)
Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)
Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)
Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)
NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)
NEW Cups (3 designs)
NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden