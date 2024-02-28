CANADIAN NEWS LINK The Post Millennial: Trudeau's Online Harms Act includes life imprisonment for 'hate crime offense,' creates censorship czar. The "new standalone hate crime offense … would apply to every offense in the Criminal Code and in any other Act of Parliament allowing penalties up to life imprisonment to denounce and deter this hateful conduct as a crime in itself."

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses the new Online Harms Act, Bill C-63, that will create an online censorship czar and would include potential life imprisonment for "hate speech." David notes that this is a dangerous bill that insists that media censor themselves or the government will do it for them.

The Post Millennial: Trudeau has fattened federal bureaucracy by nearly 40 percent: report. The nearly 40 percent increase in staff has, in turn, cost Canadian taxpayers 68 percent more than it did when Stephen Harper left office.

