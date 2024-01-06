PODCAST: Trudeau's Crazy Vacation to Another Luxury Resort | Stand on Guard Ep 70
Jan.6, 2024: Stand on Guard Ep 70 with David Krayden
READ my article in The Post Millennial: Justin Trudeau’s plane breaks down while he vacations at Jamaican resort that used to be slave plantation; It took two military aircraft to get Trudeau and his family back to Canada.
READ my article in The Post Millennial: CBC president to appear before Heritage Committee to explain job cuts, bonuses to executives; CBC receives $1.3 billion in taxpayer funding every year.
WATCH PODCAST: Trudeau's Crazy Vacation to Another Luxury Resort | Stand on Guard Ep 70
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses Prime Minister's latest Christmas vacation: a trip to Jamaica at a "free" resort and another broken-down military aircraft that couldn't fly him home. David also examines one of Trudeau's year-end interviews with a very sympathetic former Montreal radio journalist.
