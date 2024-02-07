PODCAST: Trudeau Caught in MAJOR Lie: He DID Invite Waffen SS! | Stand on Guard Ep 87
February 6, 2024 with David Krayden
The Post Millennial:
READ: Canadian statistician reveals 'fraud' of study used by Trudeau Liberals to justify Covid lockdowns. She says the actual data, available to anyone at the time, "showed that Covid incident rates amongst the vaccinated were disproportionately higher than those of the unvaccinated during the Omicron surge."
READ: Health officers push for 'smokable fentanyl' to make drugs 'safer' in British Columbia. Toxic drugs killed 2,511 people in 2023 – a provincial record.
READ: Trudeau claims Canada needs CBC to 'protect our democracy'. "We need CBC/Radio Canada to be strong to protect our culture, to protect our democracy, and to tell our stories from one end of the country to another."
WATCH: Trudeau LIED! He Did Invite Waffen SS to Parliament!! | Stand on Guard Ep 87
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden reveals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did invite former Waffen SS soldier Yaroslav Hunka to the House of Commons, where he received two standing ovations from MPs. David also discusses how Liberal governments have protected war criminals in the past and been unwilling to deport them.
This once again Trudeau lying to all Canadians. He doesn’t care about anything he does or says. The man has not feeling at all. He is right and you better jump when he barks. When do we say enough.