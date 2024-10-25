PODCAST Trudeau Just Sealed the Fate of the Liberal Party! | Stand on Guard
October 25, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH Trudeau Just Sealed the Fate of the Liberal Party! | Stand on Guard
Trudeau is defiant. He will stay on as leader no matter how many MPs want him out. He believes no one else can win the next election for the Liberals. He believes that he is a great, historical figure. This is called delusion. And with it, Trudeau as sealed the fate of the Liberal Party of Canada.
WATCH Trudeau makes it clear it is all about "Me As Leader".
NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES
READ The Post Millennial: Liberal MPs give Trudeau October 28 deadline to decide his future as party leader. At a caucus meeting Wednesday, dissident Liberal MPs had presented the Prime Minister with a petition asking him to resign as party leader and prime minister. It was signed by at least 24 members of the caucus.
READ Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: John Kelly's support of Harris shows the Deep State is no longer anti-communist. “This is another desperate attempt by another Deep State actor to destroy Trump’s presidential campaign and to influence the election for the Democrats.”
READ The Post Millennial: Canadian doctors give Nova Scotia woman information about euthanasia as she faces surgery to remove breast cancer. “The issue is the sensitivity or appropriateness of raising the question of an awareness of MAiD at the time, and I can certainly understand the patient being put off by that.”
READ The Post Millennial: Parents pull students from Nova Scotia school after nonbinary drag queen gives compulsory gender identity presentation: report. He could see people were not comfortable and that other people asked to leave, and they weren't allowed to. There wasn't any other option."
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)
No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)
Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)
Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)
Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)
NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)
NEW Cups (3 designs)
NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden