PODCAST: Trudeau Doubles Down | Stand on Guard Ep 68
December 30, 2023: Stand on Guard Ep 68 with David Krayden
READ my article in The Post Millennial: Covid inquiry head says Canadian Charter allowed Trudeau Liberals to 'override all of our rights at a whim'. "Friends, families, and communities were torn apart. The government resorted to name-calling and public shaming, and in so doing, altered the social fabric."
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden describes how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not apologized for his bad policies in end-of-the-year interviews but insisted he needs to "double down." David also notes that Liberal fundraising is collapsing, and this could be the Achilles Heel of Trudeau remaining PM and party leader.
