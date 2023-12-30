CANADIAN NEWS LINKS READ my Substack article: On the Precipice of Catastrophe

READ my article in The Post Millennial: Covid inquiry head says Canadian Charter allowed Trudeau Liberals to 'override all of our rights at a whim'. "Friends, families, and communities were torn apart. The government resorted to name-calling and public shaming, and in so doing, altered the social fabric."

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden describes how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not apologized for his bad policies in end-of-the-year interviews but insisted he needs to "double down." David also notes that Liberal fundraising is collapsing, and this could be the Achilles Heel of Trudeau remaining PM and party leader.

WATCH PODCAST: Trudeau Doubles Down | Stand on Guard Ep 68

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden describes how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not apologized for his bad policies in end-of-the-year interviews but insisted he needs to "double down." David also notes that Liberal fundraising is collapsing, and this could be the Achilles Heel of Trudeau remaining PM and party leader.

WATCH Stand on Guard

NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Christmas Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden