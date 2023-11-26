PODCAST: Trudeau Blames MAGA Supporters for His Unpopularity| Stand on Guard Ep 54 & 55
November 26, 2023: Stand on Guard Ep 54 & 55 with David Krayden
WATCH PODCAST 55: Trudeau Blames MAGA Supporters for His Unpopularity
Stand on Guard Ep 55: David Krayden talks about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blaming "MAGA" supporters of former President Donald Trump not only for the Conservative Party rejection of a free trade deal with Ukraine but for all of Trudeau's own unpopularity. Trudeau continues to demonize his political opponents as extremists when he is the real extremist.
WATCH PODCAST 54: Trudeau's Hilarious EPIC FAIL on HEAT PUMPS on HIS OWN YouTube Channel
Stand on Guard 54: Stand on Guard host David Krayden talks about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is prepared to institute more censorship laws to label anything on the internet that he objects to as "disinformation" and "misinformation." But his own YouTube channel is not only failing to attract an audience, it is full of disinformation!
