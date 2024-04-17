WATCH Trudeau Taxes "The Rich" AND ADDS $40B to DEBT! | Stand on Guard Ep 116

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines the budget and how the Trudeau government is trying to "tax the rich" with increased capital gains taxes. Despite more revenue, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's budget still adds another $40 billion to the national debt.

