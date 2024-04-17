PODCAST: Trudeau ADDS $40B to DEBT in Canada's Budget! | Stand on Guard Ep 116
April 16, 2024 with David Krayden
CANADIAN NEWS LINK:
The Post Millennial: Trudeau government claims to be 'making life cost less' in adding $40 billion to national debt with new budget. "We are making Canada's tax system more fair by ensuring that the very wealthiest pay their fair share."
The Post Millennial: Canadian environment minister says farmers are more worried about climate change than the carbon tax. Farmers across Canada continue to protest the carbon tax in large numbers.
WATCH Trudeau Taxes "The Rich" AND ADDS $40B to DEBT! | Stand on Guard Ep 116
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines the budget and how the Trudeau government is trying to "tax the rich" with increased capital gains taxes. Despite more revenue, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's budget still adds another $40 billion to the national debt.
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets
No Farmers No Food
Freedom Convoy 2022
Think While Its Still Legal
Resolve to Resist
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden
Keep it up! Keep shining the light on 0ttawa. Ottawa politicians have lost touch with mom and pop families and time tested ways to give a hand up rather than a hand out to kids and neighbours in need. Good stewardship of our resources starts with living within a budget.