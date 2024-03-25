WATCH: Thousands Join Poilievre to Axe the Tax in Ottawa | Stand on Guard Ep 105

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden reports on an Axe the Tax Rally from Ottawa on March 24. David goes through several of the clips that he filmed at the rally and discusses how Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is not only galvanizing and energizing Canadians against Trudeau's tax but also in opposition to a raft of Liberal policies as he promotes his "commonsense" vision of Canada.

Pierre Poilievre's wife, Anaida, and their son (who just ate an apple) watching Pierre speak at the Axe the Tax Ottawa rally.

