WATCH The TRUTH about Trudeau's Spending in Ukraine. Its Wacko! | Stand on Guard Ep 126

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines in detail how the Trudeau government is spending Canada's tax dollars in Ukraine and just how much money is going not only to direct military aid but to prop up the Ukrainian government and bureaucracy and the strange things we are paying for. David argues that this money is going into a black hole of Kyiv where it is subject to massive abuse.

WATCH Thomas Fights Back Against Trudeau's Speaker Fergus

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Resolve to Resist Mug

Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets

No Farmers No Food

Freedom Convoy 2022

Think While Its Still Legal

Resolve to Resist

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Tees, Hoodies, Trigger Stickers, and Magnets, Mugs.

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden