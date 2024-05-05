PODCAST: The TRUTH about Trudeau's Spending in Ukraine. Its Wacko! | Stand on Guard Ep 126
May 5, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH The TRUTH about Trudeau's Spending in Ukraine. Its Wacko! | Stand on Guard Ep 126
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines in detail how the Trudeau government is spending Canada's tax dollars in Ukraine and just how much money is going not only to direct military aid but to prop up the Ukrainian government and bureaucracy and the strange things we are paying for. David argues that this money is going into a black hole of Kyiv where it is subject to massive abuse.
Substack: How Does Democracy Die? Canada's partisan Speaker was ready and waiting to remove Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre from the House of Commons Speaker Needs to RESIGN!
The Post Millennial:
Pierre Poilievre ejected from House of Commons for calling Trudeau 'wacko' and 'extremist'. House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus ejects Pierre Poilievre from Question Period.
Trudeau hugely unpopular with Gen Z voters despite pandering to them. Trudeau losing support among youngest voters
Poilievre joins carbon tax protest, condemns Liberal lies—Trudeau responds with rants about Alex Jones. Pierre Poilievre stop at carbon tax protest draws rant from Justin Trudeau
WATCH Thomas Fights Back Against Trudeau's Speaker Fergus
David, I would be very interested to see the American statistics. Thank you for this video.
No more funding for Ukraine from Canada. We should never have gotten involved in this war between Russia and Ukraine,but we did. More of our tax dollars will continue being sent to Zelenskyy, and more inocent Ukrainian's will continue to be slaughtered. Donald Trump has let the American people down by backing Speaker Johson, and allowing more American funding for this war. Trump to me is the Trojan Horse which has exposed itself for all to see. I fear a third world war is about to begin, and China will back Russia. May God help us.