PODCAST: | The Great Canadian Tax Revolt Has Begun | Stand on Guard Ep 104
March 23, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Trudeau Taxes Create Poverty and Unrest in Canada | Stand on Guard Ep 104
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses how the Liberal government is lying about the carbon tax is "revenue neutral" and t is sitting on billions of dollars. David also examines a secret RCMP report that predicts Canadians might revolt because they are so poor.
Is Trudeau Quitting Canada | David Krayden Reports on Redacted
CBC paid out $14.9 million in bonuses to executives while slashing jobs: CTF. “The broadcasting corporation gave executives $14.9 million in bonuses while cutting roughly 600 current positions.”
The Post Millennial: Conservative Party non-confidence vote defeated as NDP backs Trudeau government. The final tally was 116 in favor of defeating the government and 204 opposed.
so, why does he now want to leave? raises lots of flags for me....
i am comfortable with the enemy we already know, playing at pm....adjusting to another enemy is going to cause us more angst than not, imo.