PODCAST ROUNDUP: WW3 Under Irrelevant Trudeau+ Montreal BURNS While Trudeau DANCES in Toronto + Both Randy's Gone! | Stand on Guard
November 24, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH What's REALLY Going on in Montreal While Trudeau Parties in Toronto? | Stand on Guard
Trudeau lied about India's plots and mayhem. He went to a Taylor Swift concert like other teenaged girls while Montreal burns. Will these protesters be charged and found guilty of mischief like Pat King just was? Canada is sliding into chaos.
WATCH Time's Up! Trudeau Is Now Irrelevant & His Power is Fading Fast! | Stand on Guard
Trudeau's lies and delusions have isolated him from world leaders, Canadians and even his own caucus. While he continues to blather about DEI obsessions, the world is moving closer to extinction.
Call and email your MPs to tell them NO to Nuclear war with Russia. No long-range NATO missiles into Russia. Here is where to contact your MPs: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search
WATCH Poilievre Humiliates Trudeau in Epic Showdown! | Stand on Guard
Randy Boissonnault had to go but why did it take so long. The ultimate DEI hire was fired or forced to resign because he adopted a fake political identity. Now Randy will have more time to stay up all night talking to trans kids as he once infamously claimed.
ARTICLE: THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW
READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau cabinet minister resigns over false claims of Indigenous heritage. The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement that said Trudeau and Boissonnault "have agreed that Mr. Boissonnault will step away from Cabinet effective immediately. Mr. Boissonnault will focus on clearing the allegations made against him."
STAND ON GUARD CLIP
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world.
