Donald Trump continues to troll Trudeau because he knows the PM has no credibility. He even questions who his real father is. And Justin Trudeau being captive to China goes back to Pierre Trudeau's faithful support of Mao Zedong vicious communist regime.

Explore the troubling parallels between Justin Trudeau and Pierre Trudeau's authoritarian leadership styles and their lasting impact on Canada. This eye-opening analysis reveals how both Trudeaus wielded emergency powers to suppress dissent - from the War Measures Act to the Emergencies Act.

We examine their shared connections to China, globalist agendas, and how Justin Trudeau continues his father's controversial legacy of centralized control. Through historic footage and expert commentary from Jordan Peterson and Terry Glavin, discover the disturbing similarities in their approaches to power.

Learn how both leaders justified extreme measures against Canadians - Pierre Trudeau against the FLQ crisis and Justin Trudeau against the Freedom Convoy. We compare media reactions then and now, exposing how press coverage has shifted from questioning authority to enabling it.

PLEASE NOTE: CBC has copyrighted this 1-minute vid clip of Pierre Elliott Trudeau regarding his invoking the War Measures Act in 1970 and demonetized the material in the Stand on Guard podcast above, forcing us to remove it from the video. This is only on YouTube. You can WATCH the demonetized, deleted clip Trudeau and CBC don’t want you to see thanks to CBC's and YouTube’s NEW copyright rules directly above RIGHT HERE on Substack.

WATCH Poilievre Pulls the Plug on Trudeau's Woke Policy | Stand on Guard

The age of woke is over. Donald Trump said it yesterday at the Turning Point USA conference: "Woke is BS." And thank God! Pierre Poilievre said it: when he's PM, biological men won't be going to women's prisons. This was an ugly crime that now has an absurd aftermath.

Details about a meeting where over 50 Ontario Liberals are now calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. And Chrystia Freeland is being approached by "wealthy" people to challenge Trudeau for the Liberal leadership according to the legacy media.

ARTICLES: NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Poilievre slams Trudeau Liberals' policy of letting men serve time in women's prisons after 'sadistic' killer says he's female. "I can’t believe I have to say this: but when I’m PM, there will be no male prisoners in female jails. Period."

READ The Post Millennial: Rand Paul blasts Justin Trudeau for 'abuse' of emergency powers after Truckers' protest. “Trudeau could freeze a bank account without a court order, without due process," Paul said.

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world.

