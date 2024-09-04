PODCAST ROUNDUP: Who Are the Spies in Parliament? Shocking Revelations w/ Reporter Sam Cooper | Stand on Guard+ MORE | Stand on Guard
September 4, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH Who Are the Spies in Parliament? Shocking Revelations w/ Reporter Sam Cooper | Stand on Guard
Join David Krayden and guest Sam Cooper, bestselling author. award-winning investigative journalist, as the discuss China's interference in Canada and the US. Who Are the Spies in Canada's Parliament? Shocking Revelations! Who are these 11 MPs allegedly under foreign influence? Why has Justin Trudeau's administration been silent on China's interference? Dive into this explosive discussion with David Krayden and Sam Cooper, as they uncover the hidden truth in the House of Commons redacted report Canadians are not allowed to see. Transnational gangs have infiltrated Canada’s CBSA border services + MORE.
FINDThe Bureau Substack: https://substack.com/@samthebureau
READ Same Cooper's Article: CBSA whistleblower believes transnational gangs have compromised agency databases, helping terrorists, spies and mafias enter Canada. Luc Sabourin wants re-examination of cases including alleged "mass shredding" of foreign passports that included suspects in Canada sought by CBSA.
WATCH Steel Worker Goes VIRAL, HUMILIATES Trudeau: TOTAL Donut Backfire! | Stand on Guard CLIP
WATCH BREAKING! Ukraine's Secret Weapon Sale Plans: The Shocking Truth | Stand on Guard CLIP
WATCH Jagmeet DESTROYED on Grocery Price Cap: Communism NOT Answer to High Prices | Stand on Guard CLIP
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)
No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)
Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)
Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)
Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)
NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)
NEW Cups (3 designs)
NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Subscribed
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden
David, l would love to have you on a podcast for a chat about all things Canadian unsustainable insanity, my email is Wayne@whatsupcanada.org. Lets chat!