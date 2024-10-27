PODCAST ROUNDUP: WATCH Trudeau Plays a Dangerous Game: Deep State Smears from Every Direction | Stand on Guard
October 27, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
The India distraction didn't work but Canada Deep State is continuing to smear whistleblowers and reporters who won't tell the story the way Trudeau and the Deep State Uniparty want it told.
Here’s David Pugliese statement after former MP and diplomat Chris Alexander dropped unverified intelligence at the House of Commons Committee. I hope to interview Pugliese sometime this week.
Trudeau's Flip-Flop on Immigration: What's Really Happening? | Stand on Guard
Do you trust Justin Trudeau's promise of cutting immigration? Dive into this discussion on Canada’s immigration system and the looming political catastrophe. Compare what the three political leaders are saying. Is this a genuine solution or just an illusion to win votes? Explore the potential border crisis with the prospect of a Donald Trump reelection in the US.
READ The Post Millennial: Canadian doctors express 'guilt' over euthanizing patients for just being poor or fat. One patient requested MAiD “mostly because he is homeless, in debt and cannot tolerate the idea of [long-term care] of any kind.”
READ The Post Millennial: Liberal MPs give Trudeau October 28 deadline to decide his future as party leader. At a caucus meeting Wednesday, dissident Liberal MPs had presented the Prime Minister with a petition asking him to resign as party leader and prime minister. It was signed by at least 24 members of the caucus.
READ Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: John Kelly's support of Harris shows the Deep State is no longer anti-communist. “This is another desperate attempt by another Deep State actor to destroy Trump’s presidential campaign and to influence the election for the Democrats.”
READ The Post Millennial: Canadian doctors give Nova Scotia woman information about euthanasia as she faces surgery to remove breast cancer. “The issue is the sensitivity or appropriateness of raising the question of an awareness of MAiD at the time, and I can certainly understand the patient being put off by that.”
Alberta Says NO to Trudeau Liberals' Vegan Bill That Could Take Control of EVERYTHING | SOG CLIP
Thanks for the reports David. I’m glad someone with common sense, not stuck in the matrix, is telling it how it actually is. Scary to think how few honest Canadians stand up to protect themselves and the generations climbing the ladder.
I see a 70 year old boomer on his ATV a few times a year and had a discussion with him yesterday. He wonders why I have left society behind, and it actually got heated. Single man, no kids, never married, has some land in the Okanagan, made wise decisions as a CAT mechanic, has no loyalty to anyone but himself, hates Trump and doesn’t know why, yada yada.
This is the status quo in BC, nobody knows anything, complete wilful ignorance of ANY events beyond his little community. Because he didn’t suffer financially in our free capital market, all is blissful. He does not care if he leaves his wealth to no one, his passing and what happens in the wake, believes the Liberals will take it all wisely. Nobody here knows anything, only a couple of folks I met crossing the country have any clue idea what their fate is, absolutely apathetic.
No understanding how close Biden was to penning an order to bring us to nuclear war, how close Israel US Iran Russia.. war is inevitable. EVERYONE has the rants embedded, “ I love yellow school buses”, “unburden yourself from the past burden..”, incredulous.
I am furious at the complete apathy, the support for the deep state tyranny… people are brainwashed to the max.
The only thing I can do is watch them pull the roof down on civilization, as they bow and pray to the neon gods they made.
The ATV boomer took off because I told him I am pissed at the wilful ignorance of EVERYONE, which will destroy my children and grandchildren. He did not understand I am scared for my offspring, he knew I was describing him, basically the cause of all these problems.
The Marxists did a good job subjugating and killing our free thoughts.
I don’t know what to do, and it seems to be too late.
I guess we have to wait for the sleeper cells to get the call, unleashing tyranny on our homes and communities, taking because they were promised the riches. Or someone drops a magic crystal on Yellowstone, wiping out AB and BC in a flash of isotopes and magma.
My eyes are leaking. Again.