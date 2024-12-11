WATCH Trudeau's SHOCKING Halifax Lies EXPOSED!| Stand on Guard

Is Trudeau completely losing it? Trudeau's shocking Halifax speech to the Chamber of Commerce was a disaster AND his speech at the Equal Voice Foundation reveals a shocking pattern of deception about Canada's economy. Worse, he is using his speaking opportunities to provoke the United States' President Elect Trump.

Watch as we break down his false claims about debt-to-GDP ratios, carbon tax rebates, and his desperate attempts to maintain political relevance. From misrepresenting economic data to pushing failed climate policies, Trudeau's performance shows a concerning disconnect from reality.

Justin Trudeau managed to lie constantly in a speech before the Halifax Chamber of Commerce that was delusional and divorced from reality. Trudeau hasn't got the legitimacy or the sound mind to be Prime Minister as President-elect Trump prepares to take office.

Faux Conservative Doug Ford and His Human Rights Tribunal Fine town $15K for Refusing Pride Month. These "Human Rights" tribunals are coming for us all if you dare to speak our minds or even think as we please. And faux Conservative Premier Doug Ford is watching it all happening and smiling. They shall not pass.

READ The Post Millennial: 'That’s extortion': Ontario mayor refuses to pay $5,000 fine for not flying Pride flag. "I don’t hate anybody. We just don’t have a flagpole at our town hall."

