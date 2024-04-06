PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau's No Liberal! | Stand on Guard Ep 110 & 111 & 112
April 6, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Trudeau's No Liberal! | Stand on Guard Ep 112
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines Pierre Poilievre's populism, Justin Trudeau's half-brother's claim that the PM "signed a contract" and how open borders and the war in Ukraine are destoying America.
WATCH: Why Can't We Recall Trudeau? | Stand on Guard Ep 111
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses the recall campaign against Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and how it has nothing at all to do with racism or sexism as the woke media is suggesting. David also asks why we can't recall Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
WATCH: Trudeau's Free Lunch BACKFIRES! Stand on Guard Ep 110
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses Justin Trudeau's announcement of spending $1 billion on free school lunches. David argues that this is meant to distract people from talking about how his taxes are impoverishing Canadians. David also talks about the pay raise for MPs.
