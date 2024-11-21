PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau's Minister Randy Boissonnault Fired! WATCH to Find Out Why + ARTICLE | Stand on Guard
November 20, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Trudeau's Minister Randy Boissonnault Fired!
Liberal Hypocrisy Exposes Trudeau and The Two Randys! Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould AND an Indigenous Chief weigh in on this growing scandal, while opposition MPs demand accountability. Plus, we look at how this controversy exposes the fundamental flaws in Trudeau's approach to reconciliation and identity-based policies. Randy Boissonnault's scandals expose mind-blowing Trudeau Liberal government hypocrisy. Boissonnault and Trudeau live on identity politics for nine years, now this could sink this Trudeau Minister.
PLUS. How close are we to Armagedón? Join us for this critical analysis of Canadian politics, where we stand on guard for truth and accountability in government.
ARTICLE
The Post Millennial: Trudeau cabinet minister resigns over false claims of Indigenous heritage. The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement that said Trudeau and Boissonnault "have agreed that Mr. Boissonnault will step away from Cabinet effective immediately. Mr. Boissonnault will focus on clearing the allegations made against him."
READ MORE: The Independent: Former GB News presenter loses High Court battle to quash Ofcom decisions. The regulator ruled that two episodes of Mark Steyn’s show, aired in 2022, amounted to breaches of its broadcasting code. (Note how this British publication puts this censorship case in their “crime” section)
The Post Millennial: Canadian judge tosses Armed Forces members’ Covid vaccine mandate lawsuit over lack of evidence. “The only indications of bad faith are found when the pleadings baldly assert that, among other claims, Canada failed to carry out safety and efficacy testing for the vaccines."
The Post Millennial: AP to slash staff by 8% as major news outlets stop buying its content. “Our customers — both who they are and what they need from us — are changing rapidly. This is why we’ve focused on delivering a digital-first news report. We now need to accelerate on this path," AP 's president and CEO said.
