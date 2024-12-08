WATCH Trudeau's Economic Meltdown: TRUTH They're Hiding | Stand on Guard

The Trudeau Liberals are taking Canada over the economic fiscal cliff, this is why Chrystia Freeland is dodging the "FALL" economic update. How bad is the deficit and how bad is the recession"?

Food inflation continues to climb, and Liberals refuse to face the truth what is causing our grocery bills to increase. Trudeau Liberals are taking Canada to economic ruin as the economic crisis deepens and the Liberal government refuses to answer questions about if we are over the devastating $40B fiscal cliff.

Get the real story behind skyrocketing grocery bills, government deception, and the true cost of failed economic policies. Discover how the Trudeau government's refusal to release their fall economic update reveals a desperate attempt to hide the truth from Canadians. From soaring food prices to record-breaking food bank visits, this video exposes the harsh reality facing millions of families across the country.

WATCH Trudeau and LeBlanc Are Coming for Your Freedom | Stand on Guard

Do you think this invasion of our rights is about safety? No, it's about power: Liberal power. Trudeau wants to take away our rights from law-abiding citizens while criminals keep their arms. And we're going to give to Ukraine? You've got to be kidding.

READ Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Biden is true to form to the end — a bitter combustible old man. But if a president is too mentally impaired to debate his Republican challenger and too much in cognitive decline to run for a second term, why is he allowed to finish his first term?

